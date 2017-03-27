Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Cover Ed Sheeran

By Abby Hassler

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are collaborating once again. This time, the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” artists shared a cute cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Kiss Me” over social media.

In the black-and-white video, Mendes plays his acoustic guitar, harmonizing perfectly with Cabello. The romantic nature of the song may leave fans speculating yet again about a potential relationship blooming between Mendes and Cabello.

“Found this gem deep in the iPhone videos..lol,” Mendes captioned the post. “I love the ‘killed that’ face we both make at the end @camila_cabello.”