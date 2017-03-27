This Week In Sports: And Then There Were 4

by Brian Bernstein

March Madness has done it again. It has lived up to the hype of its name, madness. Although there weren’t any huge upsets, it definitely had its fair share. As we come down to the final weekend, the Final Four is set.

With four teams remaining, three of the teams combined have one Final Four appearance between them, while the last team will be making its 20th appearance alone, and has five titles.

After losing a key component the day before their conference championship game, the Oregon Ducks, who were counted out by most, put together a string of games that has them flying high and representing the PAC-12 after a dominating win against the Kansas Jayhawks. Can’t you just see Gordon Bombay, Emilio Estevez, flapping his arms like wings and saying “quack quack quack Mr. Ducksworth” from The Mighty Ducks? The last time the Ducks made it this far, the year was 1939 and the green and yellow defeated The Ohio State University in the first ever NCAA Tournament Championship.

South Carolina, the No. 7 seed, will be making their first ever showing after their impressive run beating Duke, Baylor, and Florida. And finally! No. 1 seed Gonzaga finally gets the monkey off their back by making it this deep after holding a top seed like eight times prior to this. Good for them.

However, in the light blue corner, rocking an impressive five NCAA Titles, making their 20th appearance in the Final Four, the perennial favorites, the UNC Tar Heels! You may remember them as the team that lost in last years National Championship game to Villanova on a buzzer beater. Man what a game that was.

So Phoenix is set. There will be two No. 1’s, a No. 3, and a No. 7. So who will win? Well the Zags have been solid all year long, and the Heels are trying to revenge last year’s loss, but there is something about the way the two underdogs are playing. I won’t say whom I think will win, but just know this; I’m not a “quack” (wink wink) when talking about sports.

NBA:

Resting players in the NBA has become a major issue throughout the league. With players voicing their opinions on both sides, the ultimate decision will be left up to commissioner Adam Silver. Frankly, the league is full of pampered babies and I think it’s disgraceful players choose to rest. For goodness sakes, you’re getting paid to play 82 regular season games. Stop whining and play ball.

With fewer than 10 games to go, the race for the final playoff spots is getting busier than LA rush hour traffic. In the East, four games separate the fifth seed from the 11th seed, while there is only a three games differential between the top spot and the fourth spot.

Meanwhile, in the West, four teams are battling for the final two playoffs spots. San Antonio and Golden State fight for the best record in the league, while the Clippers, Jazz, and Thunder jockey for 4-6.

The sibling rivalry in Los Angeles is over. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve as controlling owner and President of the Lakers and brother Jim has now been removed as co-trustee. Last month Jeanie fired him as executive vice president of basketball operations before he tried to orchestrate a mutiny. Come on, man! Stop acting like a spoiled brat.

MLB

Cleveland, we have a problem. Brody Chernoff, the 6-year-old son of Indians general manager Mike Chernoff, was invited to the broadcast booth and interviewed during a spring training game. What wasn’t suppose to happen was the boy blurting out his fathers intentions of signing All-Star short stop Francisco Lindor to a seven-year extension. Good or bad, I think Indian fans love their newest gossiper.

Team USA won their first ever World Baseball Classic Championship with a crushing 8-0 victory over Puerto Rico. Marcus Stroman, the Toronto Blue Jays pitcher, was dominating in the winner-take-all contest pitching six no-hit innings. After the bottom of the sixth inning lasted over half an hour, Stroman surrendered a single to the leadoff batter in the seventh that ended his night. I’m pretty sure that being serenaded with chants of U! S! A! and holding up a trophy is worth the one-hit outing.

Opening Day is Monday April 3rd.

