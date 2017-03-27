Wiz Khalifa’s Visit to Drug Lord’s Grave Angers Colombians

By Annie Reuter

Wiz Khalifa has angered Colombians by posting several photographs on Instagram of his visit to Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s grave. On Sunday (March 26), the rapper uploaded the shots taken at the graveyard in the city of Medellin following his concert in the city on Friday.

Many Colombians are livid at Khalifa for posting the shots, since Escobar was well known for terrorizing Colombia in the ’80s and ’90s. He and his cartel reportedly killed close to 4,000 people including the bombing of a flight where all 107 on board died.

The BBC reports that Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez is appalled by the rapper’s visit and said he should apologize for “advocating crime.”

“It shows that this guy has never had to suffer from the violence inflicted by these drug traffickers,” Gutierrez said.

The Medellin Mayor isn’t the only one chastising the rapper. Many of Khalifa’s followers commented on his post, sharing their disbelief and disgust that he would pay tribute to the criminal.

“This man is paying tribute to a drug lord that killed thousands of people and put to shame a whole nation,” one person wrote, adding that he is amazed by the rapper’s “hypocrisy and stupidity.”

