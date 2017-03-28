Calvin Harris Announces New Track ‘Heatstroke’ Featuring Ariana Grande, Pharrell & Young Thug

By Radio.com Staff
Calvin Harris has announced a new single titled “Heatstroke” that features Ariana Grande, Pharrell Williams, and Young Thug.
The track is Calvin’s second high-profile collaboration of 2017, last month he released the single “Slide,” which featured Frank Ocean and Migos.
Harris tweeted the single’s cover artwork and production notes; no word yet on the when the collaboration will be released.
Check out Harris’ tweet below.
CALVIN HARRIS // YOUNG THUG // PHARRELL // ARIANA GRANDE https://t.co/9Ups0Eu53O—
Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) March 28, 2017
