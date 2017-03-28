Glitter Booty Is The Strangest Trend We’re Kind Of Obsessed With

By Sarah Carroll

Planning out your wardrobe for Coachella? Well, if you’re into the newest trends, you may want to pack some extra glitter.

Glitter booty is our latest obsession on Instagram. The concept was invented by artist Mia Kennington, who was inspired by pictures of sandy butts.

Kennington is one of the glitter artists at The Gypsy Shrine, a company that hosts pop-up shops at festivals.

She’s showcased some of her best looks on social media. Including an all-gold glitter-palooza…

Or you can go full rainbow…

And if you’re a Little Mermaid fan, you can rock a mermaid-inspired style.

🐬✨MERMAID GLITTER TAIL TUTORIAL ✨💖 Go over to @thegypsyshrine to see how to create this look for festivals this year!! 🐬💥Model @bby__yan 💫💫 A post shared by Mia Kennington (@thrillsoftomorrow) on Mar 21, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

To get the look for yourself, ask your friend to apply hair gel on your booty before packing on the glitter.

