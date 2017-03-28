Melissa McCarthy Explains How She Began Playing Sean Spicer On ‘SNL’

By Sarah Carroll

Melissa McCarthy portraying White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live is one of the most ingenious castings known to man, but it turns out the actress didn’t see the similarities at first.

McCarthy revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that one of the show’s head writers reached out to her to get her on board.

Luckily, she said yes and the rest is history. In fact, McCarthy is so determined to deliver a spot-on impression, she even requested eye bags!

“I look so much like my dad. I feel like my dad and Sean Spicer had a baby, and it’s me,” she said. “Which makes it even stranger.”

Naturally, DeGeneres wanted to know what her husband Ben Falcone had to say about the whole thing. He had a hilarious reaction when Ellen asked if he thought McCarthy’s Spicer get-up was sexy.

“I guess I’m into Sean Spicer,” he joked before clarifying, “Sexy wasn’t the first thing that came to mind when I watched it.”

McCarthy will likely reprise her now-iconic role when she hosts SNL on May 13.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram