Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Kanye West Doesn’t Want To Be Involved With ‘American Idol’

American Idol is making a comeback, but it’ll have to be without Yeezy.

The competition show is gearing up for its TV return by reportedly reaching out to Kanye West to fill in either a judge’s chair or the host position.

However, reps for Kanye say he is not interested in being part of the reboot in any way.

Perez also talked about…Drake cancelled his Amsterdam shows for the third time, Adele said she may never tour again, Pharrell is working on a movie musical about his life growing up in Virginia Beach, Taylor Swift has been out of the public eye for about two months, Fuller House’s Jodie Sweetin called the police on her ex-fiance, Abby Lee Miller is leaving Dance Moms because she claims they mistreat her, Harry Connick Jr’s TV show got renewed for a second season, and Katy Perry was seen flirting with Ryan Phillippe at Elton John’s birthday party.

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles