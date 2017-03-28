Stumptown’s Cold Brew Ice Cream Floats and Poke Bowls Come To Dodger Stadium

March 28, 2017 1:30 PM

by Crystal Zahler

Just in time for opening day! April 3rd to be exact and what better way to celebrate than to find out there is new food coming to Dodger Stadium!

Angelenos, we aren’t kidding.

To start, there will be poke bowls with ahi tuna over rice, covered with wakame, vegetables, and ponzu sauce. Then there’s a Hawaiian inspired smoked wings bowl with King’s Hawaiian Big Island Lava Sauce and a tater tot bowl with cheese and chili, it’s a dream come true!

Dodger dogs are also here to stay; wrapped in bacon, covered in grilled peppers and onions with all the condiments you can think of.

For you dessert lovers, there’ll be a dessert-only stand now! Serving up made-to-order churros, funnel cakes, and of course fried Oreos and Twinkies. But the best news yet is that there will be a new addition to the Dodger’s dessert family: Stumptown’s cold brew ice cream floats.

It’s time for Dodger baseball!

(We miss you, Vin!)

