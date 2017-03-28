The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Zayn

By Weston Mauss

Sometimes a star shines brighter when it’s solo. Our favorite pillow talker proved just that with a string of sizzling tracks on his last album. He’s back with another heater and you can hear it on The BAE Show on Sunday nights at 9pm!

They may not make boybands like they used to, but how can we complain when we get someone like Zayn Malik?! After his departure from the fan-girl-fueled group, One Direction, Zayn wasted no time in getting his solo work out to the public. His debut album, Mind of Mine, was led by the lead single, ‘Pillowtalk’, both which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts respectively. Now he’s back with his lead single, ‘Still Got Time’, from his untitled second studio album. Also, bringing some magic to the tropical track is PARTYNEXTDOOR. The duo sings to all the lonely girls out there who waste too much time in their search for love. Just take it from Zayn and “just stop lookin’ for love…girl, you know you still got time.” Listen to track below!