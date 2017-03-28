Would You Want To Be Awake During Your Own Surgery?

By Sarah Carroll

According to the New York Times, more people are opting to forgo general anesthesia in exchange for local anesthesia so they can watch their own surgeries!

For some people, it’s about saving money, but for others, it’s more of a voyeuristic penchant to see what’s going on while under the knife.

“There’s a curiosity and desire to have control over your experience,” said Dr. Alexander Langerman, the senior author of the communication study and a head and neck surgeon on the faculty of Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

But what if the patient suffers an anxiety attack mid-surgery? Or maybe they distract the doctors with too many questions?

Producer Angie can barely watch Grey’s Anatomy without getting totally grossed out, so she had to ask the entire morning show…would you want to be awake?

Take a listen to what we had to say…

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram