April Fools’ Day By The Numbers

March 29, 2017 6:36 AM
By Sarah Carroll

April Fools’ Day is just around the corner. It falls on a Saturday this year and as usual, we can expect some hilarious pranks from companies like Google.

But are you planning something epic for the holiday?

According to a new survey, 31% of Americans are planning to prank at least one person this year.

Who’s the most likely target? 44% revealed they will try to fool a family member,  39% are targeting a friend, 26% will prank a significant other, 17% have their sights set on a coworker, and 7% of you have no fear because you’re going to prank your BOSS!

47% of those surveyed will actually spend money to pull off their April Fools’ Day joke. In fact, 4% admitted they’ll drop more than $100 for the perfect prank! I mean, that’s gotta be at least 20 whoopie cushions!

34% will spend less than $25, 7% will spend between $25 and $50, and the remaining 53% are coming up with pranks that won’t cost them a dime.

Are you planning to go all out for April Fools’ Day? Let us know in the comments section!

