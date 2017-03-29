How Dirty Are You? Carson Daly Mornings Comes Clean!

By Sarah Carroll

On social media, most of us like to pretend we’re perfect people who keep their homes spotless, their clothes pristine, and their lives organized.

But real talk — we ain’t perfect….far from it!

We related maybe a little too much with an anonymous Esquire reader who admitted they wash their jeans only once a month. Yup…we’re pretty gross!

Turns out we’re not the only ones reluctant to do a little laundry. 28% of those surveyed on BuzzFeed are on the once-a-month schedule. 18% wash them after every single time they wear them and the majority, 44%, end up throwing their jeans in the washing machine about once a week.

Producer Angie wanted to find out just how nasty the morning show is and you’re not going to believe what we learned about our coworkers.

Take a listen below:

