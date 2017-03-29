Manic Panic Hair Dye Is Donating Money To Animals Via Instagram Posts

by Crystal Zahler

The hair dye Manic Panic wants to help millions of animals that have been abused or tortured with your help!

In order to participate all you need to do is post a selfie with your pet, tag @manicpanicnyc, hashtag #ManicPanicPets, and #ManicPanicHairColor.

There’s also mention of hair dye of course, but it’s not mandatory, the main thing is a selfie with your pet to help the mistreated animals out there.

We love seeing all of the pics with you and your pets. Keep them coming! Tag us and #ManicPanicPets and we will donate $1 to Pets Alive for every pic. A post shared by MANIC PANIC NYC (@manicpanicnyc) on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

For every posted selfie with cats, dogs, or any pet for that matter, the company will donate a $1 to Pets Alive, a no-kill animal rescue!

So go post that pet selfie you’ve been holding out on us and make sure to include all the hashtags so you can help Pets Alive!