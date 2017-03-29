Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Blac Chyna Put Tyga On Blast

March 29, 2017 2:30 PM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Abby Lee Miller, Blac Chyna, Carson Daly, Dance Moms, Facebook, Harry Styles, Leonardo Dicaprio, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Rachel Dolezal, Rocco Ritchie, Saturday Night Live, Selena Gomez, Snapchat, SNL, The Weeknd, TLC, Trading Spaces, twitter, Tyga

Don’t mess with Blac Chyna.

She used Snapchat to publicly put Tyga on blast for not coming through on child support payments for their son, King.

In the NSFW rant, Chyna called Tyga out for his public money problems and for talking about their four-year-old son’s bank account. She even brought Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian into it, as well as Tyga’s best friend Terrell AND his girlfriend.

It’s unclear what caused the Snap-rant, but Blac Chyna ended it with the address to her Los Angeles salon leading many people to believe the drama is only beginning.

Perez also talked about…Selena Gomez is with The Weeknd in South America, Leonardo DiCaprio is living the yacht life with his girlfriend, Rachel Dolezal said she’s bisexual and “trans-black”, Facebook is trying to be Snapchat, Dance Moms already replaces Abby Lee Miller, TLC is bringing back “Trading Spaces”, Harry Styles will make his solo debut on SNL April 15, Twitter has a new feature that will prevent you from seeing spoilers on your feed, and Rocco Ritchie is modeling in a new Adidas campaign.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

