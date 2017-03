by Crystal Zahler

Feast your eyes on the masterpiece that is the Rainbow Churro.

Taste the rainbow 🌈 Our Crystal Rainbow Loop Churros are HERE! ➰ #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @scottafters A post shared by THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros (@theloopchurros) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

The Loop in Westminster is going viral on Instagram for these bright colored snacks, and we can’t wait to go try our very own sugary rainbow!

Somewhere over the rainbow is vanilla soft serve ice cream with your choice of toppings 😋🌈➰ We're open til 11! #theloopchurros #stayintheloop 📷: @nonstopeats A post shared by THE LOOP: Handcrafted Churros (@theloopchurros) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:35pm PDT

Life can’t get much better than rainbow churros with soft-serve ice cream ends. We’re in love.