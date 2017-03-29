Tacolandia Tickets On Sale Now

by Crystal Zahler

Saturday, June 17th reserve your time between 3:00pm and 7:00pm because you will be too busy in taco heaven to do anything else but eat.

Over 120 taco vendors will be in one place serving up some of the most amazing smelling, mouth-watering and tastiest tacos you can imagine. All thanks to Bill Esparza the Mexican food expert who put this event together.

Just to name a few: All Flavor No Grease, Aqui es Texcoco, Loteria Grill, Cacao Mexicatessen, and Guerrilla Tacos will all be there showing off their delicious treats!

Right now, advanced priced tickets are available here if you use the code TACOBLOG, according to LA Weekly. GA tickets are $45 and VIP are $65 but both will go up next week, so grab them cheaper while you can!

General admission includes entry into Tacolandia, unlimited food samples, access to the cash bar and more. VIP’s get an exclusive lounge and access to limited edition tacos, an express entry, gift bag, as well as all the perks of GA tickets too.

But as long as you make into the event, Tacolandia is sure to fill all your senses and your stomach with taco goodness.