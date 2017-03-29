The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Haley Vassar

By Weston Mauss

We have a brand spankin’ new artist on this week’s show! Don’t miss this new gem when we play it next Sunday on The BAE Show! Tune in every Sunday at 9pm on 9.71 AMP Radio!

We have a fresh meat alert and you’ll want to pay attention to this one! Although ‘In My Feelings’ is her debut single, she is no stranger to the music scene. Growing up in the rich music scene of Nashville, Tennessee, Haley Vassar has been living and breathing music her entire life. It’s finally her turn to step up to the plate. The track is a catchy pop song, but will catch you off guard and leave you pleasantly surprised when the bridge introduces an unexpected guitar solo. We certainly don’t mind that Haley is in her feelings because it made for a pop record that’ll get stuck in your head with its mellow vibes. Don’t sleep on Haley Vassar because this is a pop star on the rise!