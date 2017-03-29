Would You Want To Talk To Your Dead Relatives?

March 29, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: medium, psychic, Tyler Henry

By Sarah Carroll

One of our favorite guilty pleasures, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, returns to E! this May.

The 21-year-old central California native has the insane ability to communicate with the dead.

It’s a controversial topic for sure. Some people are all about it, others don’t think it’s right to disturb those who have passed on, and then there are those who believe the whole thing is fake!

Carson Daly was particularly blown away when Henry gave Matt Lauer an emotional reading on the TODAY Show.

It got Carson wondering…would he want to reconnect with any of his own dead relatives? Earlier today, he and the rest of the morning show crew couldn’t wait to share their craziest clairvoyant experiences. Take a listen!

