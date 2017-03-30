Carson Daly Grills Sarah’s Boyfriend Cornfed

March 30, 2017 10:12 AM
Filed Under: Cornfed, dating, love, Relationships

By Sarah Carroll

If you’re a loyal morning show listener, you’ve probably heard allllll about Single Sarah (that’s me!)

I’m the morning show’s associate producer and I’ve been on the hunt for a good guy in the jungle of L.A. for quite some time now.

Related: Sarah Asks Carson Daly To Decode Her Date’s Text Message

I’ve suffered through some pretty tragic dates. It got so bad, we had professional matchmaker David Cruz come to 97.1 AMP Radio to find out why I was so unlucky in love.

He diagnosed me with a “broken picker” and then we got to work!

I’ve tried a bunch of dating apps in the past, but he suggested I join Bumble. That’s where I met Cornfed, my boyfriend of the past six months. It may sound like #fakenews, but he was the first and only Bumble date I’ve ever gone on!

Related: Sarah Meets Her Boyfriend’s Mom For The First Time

Earlier this week, Cornfed met my mother and sister, so I figured it was finally time to introduce him to my radio family too!

And you best believe Carson Daly had a blast grilling Cornfed on live radio!

Did he pass the morning show’s inspection?! Take a listen below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live