Carson Daly Grills Sarah’s Boyfriend Cornfed

By Sarah Carroll

If you’re a loyal morning show listener, you’ve probably heard allllll about Single Sarah (that’s me!)

I’m the morning show’s associate producer and I’ve been on the hunt for a good guy in the jungle of L.A. for quite some time now.

I’ve suffered through some pretty tragic dates. It got so bad, we had professional matchmaker David Cruz come to 97.1 AMP Radio to find out why I was so unlucky in love.

He diagnosed me with a “broken picker” and then we got to work!

I’ve tried a bunch of dating apps in the past, but he suggested I join Bumble. That’s where I met Cornfed, my boyfriend of the past six months. It may sound like #fakenews, but he was the first and only Bumble date I’ve ever gone on!

Earlier this week, Cornfed met my mother and sister, so I figured it was finally time to introduce him to my radio family too!

And you best believe Carson Daly had a blast grilling Cornfed on live radio!

Did he pass the morning show’s inspection?! Take a listen below:

