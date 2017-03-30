Millennials Are Staying Home Instead Of Going Out…Mostly Because #NoPants

By Sarah Carroll

Us millennials are so mysterious!

It seems like everyone wants to analyze what we do and why we do it. Apparently, the latest fad is that we’re all staying at home instead of going out at night.

New York Daily News laid out a few reasons why staying in on a Friday evening is the newest trend…and we can definitely relate.

Netflix: Um hellooooo! Who needs the club when you can binge watch The Office? Postmates: You’re telling me someone will deliver an entire dinner and a bottle of wine for a small fee? Yes, please! Clothes: We avoid wearing pants as much as possible…and can you blame us? Cars: Gas is so expensive. Parking is a pain in Los Angeles. And Uber’s/Lyft’s surge pricing is just insane sometimes. We’d rather save the cash for another round of Fireball shots. Dating apps: No need to flirt with some sleazy guy at happy hour. Just simply open up Tinder and start swiping!

