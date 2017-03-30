Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Oscars Academy Tighten Rules To Avoid EnvelopeGate Repeat

PricewaterhouseCoopers messed up their ONE job at the Oscars, but hasn’t totally damaged their relationship with the Academy of Motion Pictures.

The two accountants in charge of distributing the winning envelopes to presenters at the 89th annual Academy Awards have NOT been fired by PwC, but will never work another Oscars ceremony again after the incorrect film was announced for Best Picture.

Starting next year, a third PwC accountant manned with the winning envelopes will stand in the control room so they can cut time from the broadcast in case of another mistake. Furthermore, no electronics will be allowed backstage to prevent the accountants from being distracted by the insatiable urge to take a selfie with the celebs.

Perez also talked about….Good Morning America cast members think Michael Strahan is getting preferential treatment, Lady Gaga celebrated her birthday with Elton John and Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt went to Cambodia with Angelina Jolie and their kids despite divorce proceedings, Jennifer Hudson says healthy eating (not exercise) is the key to maintaining weight loss, Chloe Grace Moretz called the cops on a fan who showed up to her house with cookies, and Kris Jenner is still dating her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

