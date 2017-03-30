FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Ariana Grande

Ariana is in town and anything could happen on the Dangerous Woman Tour!

Location: The Forum

All-Star Comedy

Can’t go wrong with starting you weekend off at The Laugh Factory

Location: The Laugh Factory (Los Angeles)

Donnie Darko: Friday Night Freakouts

Maybe a chill Friday night is more your thing. Movie night anyone?

Location: The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana)

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Gnash

Hang out with Gnash and his gang of friends at The Observatory for the Sleepover Tour!

Location: The Observatory (Santa Ana)

Bootie LA: April Fool’s Day Party

The only thing going harder than the music here will be the jokes.

Location: Los Globos

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Escapedom

Think you can escape one of their rooms in 60 minutes? Get your friends together and give it a shot!

Location: Los Angeles

NAMASBEY

Wait… Beyoncé themed yoga? You had us at Beyoncé.

Location: Los Angeles

