FRIDAY, MARCH 31
Ariana Grande
Ariana is in town and anything could happen on the Dangerous Woman Tour!
Location: The Forum
Details and Tickets here.
All-Star Comedy
Can’t go wrong with starting you weekend off at The Laugh Factory
Location: The Laugh Factory (Los Angeles)
Details and Tickets here.
Donnie Darko: Friday Night Freakouts
Maybe a chill Friday night is more your thing. Movie night anyone?
Location: The Frida Cinema (Santa Ana)
Details here.
SATURDAY, APRIL 1
Gnash
Hang out with Gnash and his gang of friends at The Observatory for the Sleepover Tour!
Location: The Observatory (Santa Ana)
Details and Tickets here.
Bootie LA: April Fool’s Day Party
The only thing going harder than the music here will be the jokes.
Location: Los Globos
Details here.
SUNDAY, APRIL 2
Escapedom
Think you can escape one of their rooms in 60 minutes? Get your friends together and give it a shot!
Location: Los Angeles
Details here.
NAMASBEY
Wait… Beyoncé themed yoga? You had us at Beyoncé.
Location: Los Angeles
Details here.