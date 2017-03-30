Travis Scott Gets ‘Goosebumps’ as Song Goes Platinum

March 30, 2017 2:03 PM
Filed Under: Travis Scott

by Jay Styles

Travis Scott announced on his Instagram page that his single “Goosebumps” officially went platinum and to expect the video this week.

“Thank u God. We beat the odds”, Scott wrote.  “Video this week.”

During a recent performance, Travis mentioned that he wrote “Goosebumps” at one of the darkest times in his life which is now the number one song on Billboard’s Rhythmic Chart.

We can all agree that the saying “you make the best music at the worst times in your life” is the best time to write a future hit.

Travis is currently working on his third album “Astroworld” which is expected to drop sometime this year and is prepping for his 25 city “Birds Eye View” tour which kicks off in Santa Barbara on April 12th.

Thank u god we beat the odds Video this week 👀☠👀 #1 at rhythmic radio !

A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on

