Chance the Rapper Gets Another Million Dollars for Chicago Public Schools

By Abby Hassler

Grammy-winning Chance the Rapper is truly passionate about youth education.

“To ensure more students have access to the arts and enrichment education, I’m excited to announce the creation, in collaboration with the Children’s First Fund, the The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund,” Chance announced at his live-streamed press conference at Robeson High School in Chicago on Friday afternoon (March 31).

The Chicago native has been vocal in his support for the Chicago public school system. During his second press conference about education, Chance revealed a matching $1 million donation to CPS from the Chicago Bulls.

Chance also announced his Social Works nonprofit raised $2.2 million in donations since his last press conference. This means that his organization will donate $10,000 to 12 schools in the Chicago area.

According to Chance, the new fund will begin investing funds and materials to schools that are most in need this fall for the 2017-2018 school year.

“Students have lost valuable teachers, supplies, access to after-school and enrichment programs, especially in the arts and special needs programs,” Chance explained to the crowd. “As a parent and a proud CPS graduate, I’m committed to helping Chicago’s children have quality learning experiences.”

