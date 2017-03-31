Easy April Fools’ Day Jokes For All You Procrastinators

By Sarah Carroll

We’re less than 24 hours away from April Fools’ Day, and even though it falls on a weekend this year, there are still plenty of ways you can punk your friends and family!

Earlier this morning, Producer Angie shared a few last-minute ideas for all you procrastinators…

Replace the ice in your fridge’s ice maker with jelly beans

Put a sold sign in the front yard of your house

Remove the white cream in an Oreo cookie and replace it with toothpaste

Listen below for even more ideas!

