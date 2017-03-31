Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: America Will Form The Next Big Boy Band On A New Competition Show

Get ready fans of ‘Making The Band’ because there’s a new reality competition show coming to your TV screens.

The people behind ‘Lip Sync Battle’ are producing ‘Boy Band’ on ABC. The title explains it all – a group of guys will compete to become the founding members of a new boy band created over the course of 10 episodes. Viewers will control the votes to determine which contestants make up the group’s final five members.

If everything goes according to plan, the contestant will be judged by former boy banders.

The show is expected to premiere this summer, so clear out your DVR by then!

Perez also talked about…Kim Kardashian will undergo uterine surgery, Cindy Crawford may have accidentally revealed the genders of George & Amal Clooney’s twins, Jon Favreau wants Beyonce to be the voice of Nala in his live-action remake of ‘The Lion King’, Katy Perry will be one of the headliners at Glastonbury, Joss Whedon will direct the Batgirl movie, RHOA Kenya Moore put out a restraining order against her ex Matt Jordan, and former Power Ranger Ricardo Medina JR will serve six years after pleading guilty to murdering his roommate.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles