Is April The Pregnant Giraffe One Big April Fools’ Day Joke?

By Sarah Carroll

This may sound crazy, but are we all being punked by April The Giraffe?

She’s the pregnant giraffe whose livestream has captivated the nation.

The animal was expected to give birth back in February, but here we are on the last day of March still waiting around like chumps!

Some are speculating that it’s all one massive April Fools’ Day joke.

Throwing it out there…Ive been waiting for #AprilTheGiraffe to have this baby for months. Just clicked. IT'S PROBABLY AN APRIL FOOLS JOKE — Rob Banks || WYRK (@RobBanks_WYRK) March 13, 2017

#April 1st, aka April Fools Day, "April" the giraffe will drop a bombshell, she's not pregnant & this was the best marketing scheme ever! — Scott King (@swk) March 25, 2017

Conspiracy theory: WHAT IF the giraffe isn't really pregnant. And it's an April Fools joke. her name is April after all.. — Abigail Hood (@abbuhhgayul) March 12, 2017

For starters, she’s named “April!” It’s been right under our noses this entire time.

Officials have been saying for weeks “she’s close”, or “all physical signs are headed in the right direction.” Doesn’t it seem like they should have a better handle on the situation?

This past Wednesday, the New York-based Animal Adventure Park posted on Facebook: “We will not confirm active labor, but we do have discharge that would suggest the count down to calf has begun!” Yeah, we’ll believe it when we see it!

According to Mashable, a zoo spokesperson denied any and all reports that the whole thing is a hoax. “April is definitely pregnant,” Stephen Donnelly said in a phone call Thursday. “She’s going to give birth anytime here very soon.”

One thing we know for sure is that the park is raking in the cash while it’s technically closed for the off-season.

The livestream is sponsored by Toys R Us and is pulling in at least 200,000 viewers at most hours of the day.

Still can’t get enough of April? Watch the livestream below:

