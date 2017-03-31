World’s Strongest Coffee Now Sold In The United States

March 31, 2017 6:48 AM
Filed Under: Black Insomnia, coffee

By Sarah Carroll

Do you wake up early like us? Then you probably need a strong cup of coffee to start your day!

Caffeine addicts can now get their fix with Black Insomnia. It contains 702 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce cup which is four times stronger than the average cup of coffee.

The sweet nutty brew actually had to be weakened a little because the current caffeine level “borders on narcotic.”

The blend, which was first sold in South Africa, costs $19 a pound.

Black Insomnia is currently sold out on Amazon, so you better get on the waiting list now!

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live