Diplo Confirms Trio Major Lazer Has 20 Songs with Camila Cabello

by Jay Styles

Major Lazer and Camila Cabello have been putting in major work in the studio and according to a recent interview with Billboard; Diplo confirmed that the trio Major Lazer has 20 songs with Camila Cabello.

“We made like 20 songs with Camila Cabello, Diplo says. “We love her.” Diplo also added “When you’re young and that amazing and famous like that, it’s hard to live and be normal. When we’re with her I think she enjoys that time because we take her places where she can enjoy herself.”

Over the past couple of months, Diplo has been teasing fans with snippets of working with Camila in the studio on his personal Snapchat account.

While Diplo did not give a release date on when we’re going to hear all of this new music, he did say that we can expect the release in the near future.

Diplo also mentioned that the trio will begin putting out unreleased music next month and about four songs will be coming out before the summer is over.

So who’s ready to hear some new music from Major Lazer?