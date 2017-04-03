Kesha Has 74 New Songs She Can’t Release

By Abby Hassler

Kesha made her Louisiana debut for her F— The World tour at LSU’s annual free spring concert Thursday night (March 30). During the concert, the “Timber” star spoke openly about her ongoing legal troubles with her former producer Dr. Luke.

Related: Kesha Speaks out about Bullying and Eating Disorders

“The reason I haven’t put out music in so long is because I have a lawsuit from hell, and I just want you to know I’m fighting every f—– day to bring you new music,” the musician revealed to her fans, according to Nola.com. “I have about 74 songs done. I’ve had a lot to talk about. And I just want to thank you for being here tonight.”

Posting about the concert on social media after the concert, she wrote, “tonight was a beautiful magical loud – amp blowing out- wild evening. thank you creeps.”

Check out the post below.