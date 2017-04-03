Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: John Cena Proposes To Nikki Bella At WrestleMania 33

It’s safe to say WWE isn’t known for romance, but that’s definitely what stole the show at WrestleMania 33.

Right after defeating The Miz and Maryse, John Cena proposed to his girlfriend Nikki Bella in front of 70,000 fans in Orlando, Florida.

John Cena’s mom even attended the match (her first time watching her son perform live) and had no idea the proposal was going to happen.

Perez also talked about…David Spade and Naya Rivera got romantic in Hawaii, A-Rod confirmed his relationship with JLo on The View, Jon Gosselin didn’t strip after all, Miley Cyrus has new music on the way, Sylvester Stallone turned for $20 million to perform in The Expendables movie, Bill O’Rielly and FOX News have reportedly paid 5 women $13 million to keep sexual harassment lawsuits quiet, American Idol will not get a reboot, Mel B’s ex had their house searched for illegal firearms, Kim Kardashian revealed surrogacy is her only option if she wants to have a third baby, and *NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife are expecting their first baby.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles