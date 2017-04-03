Today is World Party Day, So Let’s Party

April 3, 2017 1:11 PM

by Keenan Gordon

How does a world-wide party sound?

Imagine if everybody could set aside their differences, just relax, let loose and get their party on. That would be pretty nice, huh?

Well there is no time like the present especially given that today, April 3rd is World Party Day!

So whether you enjoy a block party, dance party, or even a yoga party, reach out to your fellow family, friends, and neighbors, to help celebrate with our global community near and far.

Just turn up the music and party on!

