UNC Coach Roy Williams Swear Word Alternatives

By Sarah Carroll

UNC faces off against Gonzaga tonight in the NCAA men’s basketball championship. It’s easy to lose your temper when you’re competing against the best of the best, but coach Roy Williams manages to keep cool by not swearing.

“I try not to set a bad example for players cursing all the time,” he said. “I’m just being Roy. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. But I’ve never tried to be anybody else.”

So…how does Williams blow off steam in the heat of the moment? He shared a hilarious list of alternative words he uses instead of dropping an F-bomb. Some of our favorites included:

“Blankety Blank”

“Dadgum”

“Give a flip”

“Jiminy Christmas”

“Little sucker”

“Tough little nut”

“Rascal”

“Loonytune”

“Wackadoo”

Producer Angie shared the entire list earlier this morning. Take a listen below:

