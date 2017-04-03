UNC Coach Roy Williams Swear Word Alternatives

April 3, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: basketball, curse, Gonzaga, March Madness, Roy Williams, Sports, swear, UNC

By Sarah Carroll

UNC faces off against Gonzaga tonight in the NCAA men’s basketball championship. It’s easy to lose your temper when you’re competing against the best of the best, but coach Roy Williams manages to keep cool by not swearing.

“I try not to set a bad example for players cursing all the time,” he said. “I’m just being Roy. I don’t know if that’s good or bad. But I’ve never tried to be anybody else.”

So…how does Williams blow off steam in the heat of the moment? He shared a hilarious list of alternative words he uses instead of dropping an F-bomb. Some of our favorites included:

“Blankety Blank”

“Dadgum”

“Give a flip”

“Jiminy Christmas”

“Little sucker”

“Tough little nut”

“Rascal”

“Loonytune”

“Wackadoo”

Producer Angie shared the entire list earlier this morning. Take a listen below:

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

 

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live