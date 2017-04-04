Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Mel B Says She Was Abused By Her Ex-Husband

Mel B’s Insta photos were often captioned with comments about her love for her (now estranged) husband Stephen Belafonte, but now Mel B says something much darker was going on in their relationship.

The former Spice Girl put a restraining order against her ex in the midst of their on going divorce, claiming he was abusive and demanding. According to sources, Mel often came to the AGT set with visible injuries from his alleged beatings but had them covered with makeup and didn’t want to call the police.

Perez also talked about…Suge Knight says he was the target when Tupac was shot and knows who did it, Comedy Central is debuting a new late night show spoofing President Trump called ‘The President Show’, radio host Wendy Walsh says Bill O’Reilly sexually harassed her when she was a guest on his show, Alec Baldwin says calling his daughter a “selfish little pig” permanently damaged their relationship, Fox News political correspondent Julie Roginsky says former Fox CEO Roger Ailes sexually harassed her, Jesse Eisenberg and his girlfriend welcomed their first baby together, Gwen Stefani posted an Instagram pic of her kids wearing fake tattoos that match Blake Shelton’s, Director Rupert Sanders said his affair with Kristen Stewart was a by product of making art, and Amber Rose and French Montana might be dating.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles