Sadly Rainbow Starbucks Drinks Aren’t A Thing

by Crystal Zahler
Apparently about 60,000 likes later, the #RainbowDrink of Starbucks went Instagram viral on April 1st, aka April Fool’s Day.
As disappointing as this may be, the Rainbow Drink was all a prank and does not exist. 5 food bloggers got together went to a Starbucks and spent 4 hours making this drink. Milk and food coloring, that’s it.
The plan was just to have fun with it and create a quirky caption and ingredients that were unrealistic so followers would understand the joke, but more people were overjoyed and didn’t even think to catch the joke!
Honestly, the drink supposedly had mustard in it! How that would taste good, we have no clue, but it sure does look pretty!
We miss the #RainbowDrink already, even if it was all a good old April Fool’s Day prank. Starbucks might want to think about actually making this a REAL thing though.
@starbucks is launching their NEW #RainbowDrink at select locations starting today! 🌈😱 Made with layers of milk-based Butterfly Pea Tea, Matcha Tea, Mustard, Peach Tea and Passion Fruit Tea! It tastes like unicorn tears! 🦄🌈 Checkout my Snapchat 👻: HungryHugh! 🌈 🍴: Rainbow Drink 👉🏼: @starbucks 📍: Starbucks, 16061 Brookhurst St., Fountain Valley, CA 92708 🌈 @starbucks will literally having you drinking the rainbow with their newest drink: RAINBOW DRINK! 🌈😍
Please, Starbucks?
We would all love you forever.