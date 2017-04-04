Sadly Rainbow Starbucks Drinks Aren’t A Thing

by Crystal Zahler

Apparently about 60,000 likes later, the #RainbowDrink of Starbucks went Instagram viral on April 1st, aka April Fool’s Day.

As disappointing as this may be, the Rainbow Drink was all a prank and does not exist. 5 food bloggers got together went to a Starbucks and spent 4 hours making this drink. Milk and food coloring, that’s it.

The plan was just to have fun with it and create a quirky caption and ingredients that were unrealistic so followers would understand the joke, but more people were overjoyed and didn’t even think to catch the joke!

Honestly, the drink supposedly had mustard in it! How that would taste good, we have no clue, but it sure does look pretty!

We miss the #RainbowDrink already, even if it was all a good old April Fool’s Day prank. Starbucks might want to think about actually making this a REAL thing though.

Please, Starbucks?

We would all love you forever.