by Elena Kimball

How far are you willing to go to secure a prom date?

Ty Myers in Tennessee took his promposal to another level by jumping out of a plane!

Accompanied by Ellie Goulding’s “Still Falling For You”, he asked his classmate out in extreme fashion as he plummeted from thousands of feet above sea level with a sign reading “I’m Falling 4 U, Prom?”

Spoiler Alert: She said yes!

Watch the skydiving stunt below: