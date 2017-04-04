This Week In Sports: Redemption Song

by Brian Bernstein
NCAA Basketball:
- “‘Cause all I ever had, redemption song.” That’s right, the confetti has settled, the nets have been cut down, and the North Carolina Tar Heels have revenged their National Championship loss a season ago with their sixth title in school history. With so many firsts, and lead see-sawed he entire second half, UNC’s Joel Berry III became the first player to have back-to-back 20-plus point games in a national championship since UCLA’s Bill Walton in the 70s. So the madness is over. The Heels won, again, and a team that had never made the championship game can cross that off their list. The only thing left to do is grow our hair back and wait till next year to repeat this crazy tradition all over again.
- After firing John Thompson III, Georgetown has hired their newest coach, or someone they oddly think is a coach, NBA Hall of Fame center Patrick Ewing. After stints as an assistant coach for the Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets, Ewing will attempt to restore greatness to the Hoyas program. This may actually be a worse hire than when the Lakers hired Mike D’Antoni instead of Phil Jackson.
NBA:
- The defending NBA champs, Cleveland Cavaliers, look more like a bunch of spoiled children then professionals. With six games remaining in the season, the second place Cavs better get their act together or they will be looking at an early summer break. They have lost five of their last nine games and are not putting the fear of god in any of their opponents.
- Oklahoma City Thunder’s point guard Russell Westbrook is two triple-doubles away from making history for most in one season. He’ll be back in action Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks looking to solidify his campaign as this year’s MVP.
- The Golden State Warriors will be more cautious than first time parents driving home with the return of star forward Kevin Durant. Durant, who hurt his knee the last day in February against the Washington Wizards, will make his comeback this Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans. This is a scary headline for the rest of the league seeing how the Warriors just won 11-straight.
NHL:
- The NHL announced Monday that they will not grant a break in the middle of the 2018 season to allow it’s players to partake in the Winter Olympics. Watch your back NHL. Washington Capitals’ star player Alex Ovechkin has already said he will compete for his home country, Russia, regardless of the league’s stance. He also has the support of his owner Ted Leonsis. If Ovechkin’s gonna play despite the leagues ruling, how will the other players respond to the game’s best player’s action.
- The NHL’s longest playoff streak has ended at 25-years. The Detroit Redwings failed to advance to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a quarter of a century.
- Conner McDavid, NHL’s most prized youngster, continues to prove his worth as he has helped the Edmonton Oilers clinch a playoff spot and snap a league-worse 10-year drought after their victory over the LA Kings early last week.
MLB:
- The MLB season kicked-off Sunday but Opening Day for the Dodgers started Monday with a bang! Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw took the mound and a dominated the San Diego Padres 14-3, while tying Dodgers great and Hall of Famer Don Drysdale for most Opening Day wins in franchise history with five. Don’t worry Dodgers fan, if you’re like most who still can’t watch the game, we will have you covered the remainder of the season with all your Dodger up-dates.
- The LA Angels had no guardian angels of their own on opening day as they started the season in the Bay losing to the Oakland A’s 4-2. The Halo’s were beat by the long ball as Khris Davis knocked two solo shots, a go-ahead homer in the 6th inning and another in the 8th to seal the victory. Angels’ superstar Mike Trout was their only source of offense showcasing his power with a two-run homer in the 3rd.
NFL:
- A packaged marked fragile has just been delivered to the CBS headquarters to be used every Sunday. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has left football to become the new No 1 color commentator alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz, replacing former NFL quarterback Phil Simms. Romo broke his back, again, in a pre-season game last season and lost his job to diaper dandy (rookie) Dak Prescott. I guess Romo finally realized just how delicate his body is. Let’s hope he commentates better than his playoff performances.