Carson Daly Mornings Debate The Best Snack Foods Of All Time

April 5, 2017 9:34 AM
By Sarah Carroll

We could eat snacks all day, every day…but asking us to pick a favorite? That’s just cruel!

Sweet or salty? Crunchy or chewy? Our go-to grub really depends on the day.

Thrillist recently came up with their list of the top 100 snack foods of all time.

They based their rankings on strictly brand name items that are available at most American convenience stores. They also couldn’t require much advance preparation like microwaving, which is why items like Hot Pockets and Pop Tarts didn’t make the cut.

So without any further ado…here’s what topped the list:

  1. Doritos
  2. Oreos
  3. Pringles
  4. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  5. Goldfish
  6. Cheetos
  7. M&M’s
  8. Cheez-Its
  9. Haribo gummies
  10. Fritos

Do you agree with the top 10? Take a listen to what Carson Daly and the rest of the morning show crew had to say:

Click HERE to check out the rest of the top 100 snacks!

