Drake Endorses Chance the Rapper for Mayor of Chicago

By Abby Hassler

In the latest development of the #ChanoForMayor saga, rapper Drake said he would back Chance the Rapper for mayor of Chicago.

When TMZ approached him Tuesday night (April 4), reporters asked if he thought Chance would make a solid mayor for the rapper’s hometown of Chicago.

“Yeah, I do,” Drake quickly responded.

Fans recently launched a campaign, urging Chance to run for mayor of Chicago in 2019. On the campaign website, the group writes, “Hey Chance, We think you’d be a great mayor. We love your music — we’ve been following your career from the first 10 days. We also love the work you’ve done to give back to the city that raised you. You represent Chicago on the world stage and you do us proud… We think if you ran, you would win.”

With Drake’s endorsement, all that is left now is for Chance to agree to run.