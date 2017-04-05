Jimmy Fallon Trolls Universal Studios Guests With His New Theme Park Ride

April 5, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Jimmy Fallon, Universal Studios

By Sarah Carroll

Jimmy Fallon has teamed up with Universal Studios Orlando to build a brand new ride that opens up April 6.

It’s called “Race Through New York” and Fallon’s been broadcasting from Florida all week long to celebrate the grand opening.

The late night talk show host couldn’t help but make fun of his big debut the other night. He had one of his producers hit the theme park to ask guests if they were going to try out the new attraction.

But things got out of hand when he kept changing the name of the ride to more and more ridiculous names. That being said, we’d totally be down to check out “Drake Spooned Al Gore!”

Skip ahead to 2:20 to watch the hilarious bit:

