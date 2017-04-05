The BAE Show Artist Spotlight: Kendrick Lamar

The California rap king has got a new track that has everyone talking. Hear it on The BAE Show where we play music before anyone else. Sunday nights at 9pm on 97.1 Amp Radio!

The kid from Compton who witnessed a murder by age 5 is the same kid who was a straight A high school student, who once went by K-Dot but now goes by the name Kendrick Lamar. Now at 29, 8 Grammys in his pocket, and nods from hip hop gods like Dr. Dre and Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar has turned his dark past into a conquering present. His latest track “HUMBLE.” was released less then a week ago and the visually stunning music video has already hit over 30 million views. He is an artist, his words aren’t just catchy and one dimensional, there is a reason why he has awards stacked and has worked with varying artists from pop idol Taylor Swift to rap legend Kanye West. His energy, natural spoken word type of flow, and unique experiences let him rap verses like “So damn great, mother*****, I’ve died / What you hearing now is a paranormal vibe.” Honestly, how could you not let your head bob to the beat. Keep your eyes peeled for his new album because it’s not going to disappoint.