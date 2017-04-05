Lorde Credits Florence + the Machine for Inspiration on ‘Green Light’

By Robyn Collins

Lorde’s new single “Green Light” was partially inspired by Florence + The Machine.

Speaking with Tavi Gevinson on her new Rookie podcast, the artist explains she and co-writer co-writer/producer Jack Antonoff attended a Florence show that influenced the way the track ended up sounding.

“Her player did this big, kind of jangly movement with her hands on the piano, and it was literally the physicality of that movement that became the way Jack played that,” she said.