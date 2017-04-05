Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Is Redefining Reruns

April 5, 2017 10:59 AM By Perez Hilton's Daily Update
Filed Under: Ann Coulter, Barry Manilo, Bill O'Reilly, Carson Daly, Chelsea Handler, fox news, Iggy Azalea, kanye, Kendall Jenner, mel b, Netflix, Pepsi, Perez Hilton, Perez Hilton's Daily Update, Stephen Belafonte, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Tony Romo

Stephen Colbert is changing the rerun game in a move that makes it seem like he will never take a vacation again.

The Late Show has experienced a major boost in ratings since switching their content to focus on current political events, and producers are not looking to allow vacation to let that to slide from their grasp.

Their solution is to interject new, prerecorded interviews and comedic segments to air between best-of interviews that will keep reruns fresh.

Perez also talked about…people are upset about Pepsi’s resistance-themed ad featuring Kendall Jenner, Mel B says she didn’t report her husband for abuse because he threatened to kill her and her friends if they spoke up, nearly 20 companies have pulled advertisements from Bill O’Reilly’s show, Iggy Azalea’s ‘Mo Bounce’ isn’t even in the Billboard Top 200, Barry Manilo came out of the closet, Monica Douglas accused Fox News of racial discrimination, Ann Coulter has had a secret boyfriend for years, Tony Romo is joining CBS Sports, Chelsea Handler’s Netflix show got renewed but will only have new episodes once a week, and Kanye’s The Life Of Pablo is the first streaming-only album to go platinum.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

 

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles

