Help TLC Name their Next Album

By Robyn Collins

In 2015, ’90s girl group TLC started a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to pay for the making of their fifth and final album. And now they’re asking for more help from their fans.

Sure, they’ve finally announced the release date; in a fundraising status update, manager Bill Diggins wrote, “Hey Kickstarter Family, The album date is firm, June 30th is the release of the new TLC album that you made happen! Tionne and Chilli have been working night and day to hit this date.”

The post added that TLC had been given writing credit on Ed Sheeran’s new track, “Shape of You,” because of it’s similarities to their track “No Scrubs.”

“ONE MORE THING…..,” Diggins added, as he began another plea for assistance. “We need your help…let’s hear your suggestions for the album title! Tionne and Chilli are still undecided so looking to you for inspiration.”

