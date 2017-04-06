Made In LA: Carson Daly Mornings Hikes The Culver City Stairs

By Sarah Carroll

Hiking is one of our favorite activities because the scenery is so beautiful and the weather is ideal.

For our most recent edition of Made in LA, the ladies of Carson Daly Mornings hit up the Culver City stairs, also known as the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.

My Molina Healthy Hour Act=Culver City Stairs w/@971AMPRadio girls! Yours? Share it with #HealthyHourCaliforniaContest 4 a chance 2 win $100 pic.twitter.com/QbLazP2wEA — Angie (@ProducerAngie) April 6, 2017

It’s just minutes away from our studio and provides a legit 500-foot high workout.

Located at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hetzler Road, the short but strenuous hike provides sweeping views of downtown, Hollywood, and even the ocean on a clear day.

#superbloom at the #culvercity stairs got me like #😍 #🌸 A post shared by Sarah Carroll (@scarroll529) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

All the rain this winter has resulted in a gorgeous super-bloom, so take advantage of the Instagram and Snapchat photo ops while you still can!

If you’re looking to get out of the gym, this is one place you’ve got to try. Take a listen to our recap below:

Click HERE for even more information about the Culver City Stairs.

