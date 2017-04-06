WATCH CLEAN BANDIT IN THE SOCAL HONDA SOUND STAGE AT AMP RADIO

Made In LA: Carson Daly Mornings Hikes The Culver City Stairs

April 6, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook, Culver City, Culver City Stairs, Made In LA

By Sarah Carroll

Here at 97.1 AMP Radio, we love experiencing all of the incredible things Los Angeles has to offer.

Hiking is one of our favorite activities because the scenery is so beautiful and the weather is ideal.

For our most recent edition of Made in LA, the ladies of Carson Daly Mornings hit up the Culver City stairs, also known as the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook.

It’s just minutes away from our studio and provides a legit 500-foot high workout.

Located at the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Hetzler Road, the short but strenuous hike provides sweeping views of downtown, Hollywood, and even the ocean on a clear day.

#superbloom at the #culvercity stairs got me like #😍 #🌸

A post shared by Sarah Carroll (@scarroll529) on

All the rain this winter has resulted in a gorgeous super-bloom, so take advantage of the Instagram and Snapchat photo ops while you still can!

If you’re looking to get out of the gym, this is one place you’ve got to try. Take a listen to our recap below:

Click HERE for even more information about the Culver City Stairs.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

More from Carson Daly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Mornings with Carson Daly
Interviews
97.1 Seconds With

Listen Live