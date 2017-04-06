Perez Hilton’s Daily Update: Lindsay Lohan Wears A Burkini

Lindsay Lohan was spotted wearing a burkini and the internet is not OK with it!

Photos surfaced of LiLo wearing the full body bathing suit, designed to allow Muslim women to maintain Islamic modesty while in the water, while paddle boarding in Thailand.

Twitter was quick to call her out for the fashion faux pas with quips like “WTF”, “Stay in your lane”, and “What’s the difference between Lindsay Lohan, Kendall Jenner, and Pepsi? Nothing”

Perez also talked about…Hugh Hefner’s son says the Playboy founder is still alive but has bad back problems, Kelly Osbourne is battling lyme disease, Tyga moved out of Kylie Jenner’s house, JLo and A-Rod’s kids have met, Pepsi pulled the Kendall Jenner resistance-themed ad and Madonna replied by saying Coca-Cola is #1, Nivea released deodorant ads that say white is purity, Stephen Belafonte shot back at Mel B for her claims he abused her, Scarlett Johansson and her ex-husband were seen together in NYC, The Blaze own Tomi Lahren’s Facebook page and it’s delaying her exit from the network, Disney is turning their classic songs Metal, and Taylor Swift might be going back to country music.

For all the details, get the full stories from the links below

-Elena Kimball, 97.1 AMP Radio/Los Angeles