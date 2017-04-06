Rihanna’s Fenty PUMA Brand “Often Imitated BUT Never Duplicated”

by Jay Styles

It looks as if “Rihanna Navy” fans are not the only ones excited about Rihanna’s Fenty Puma brand collection which launched in February of 2016, but retailers are also trying to cash in on the deal.

According to TMZ, specialty retailer Forever 21 has been ripping off the Fenty Puma brand with their own knock-offs and have copied at least 3 of the Fenty Puma designs including the Creeper, the Bow Slide and the Fur Slide.

Puma is suing the retailer for copyright infringement and stated in the lawsuit that they keep the Fenty collection volume low in order to create demand for the “luxury products.”

Topshop, a British fashion retailer has also been accused of making knock-offs of Rihanna’s “Bow Slide” sandals and was called out by the “Rihanna Navy” fans on twitter.

Rihanna’s celebrity endorsement deal and the launch of her Fenty Puma collection has been a huge success in the relaunch of Puma’s shoe brand which also boosted their female customer base.

In the words of Fabolous’ 2010 hit “You Be killin Em” we think it’s fair to say that RiRi has been “Often Imitated, But Never duplicated.”