Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: Dillon Francis

by Crystal Zahler

Dillon Hart Francis is not only an American DJ, but also a record producer, composer, musician and hilarious comedian, all while having his piñata best friend, Gerald, by his side. Fans adore his Snapchat stories and alter egos: DJ Hanzel and Preston, because there is no way you can watch without cracking up.

Dillon Francis released his first album in 2014 ‘Money Sucks, Friends Rule’ and broke into mainstream EDM when his collab with DJ Snake “Get Low” became a smash hit in 2015. That was followed up with “Coming Over,” collaboration with Kygo off of Francis’ mixtape, ‘This Mixtape Is Fire.’

97.1 AMP Radio has loved his music and crazy fun personality from the beginning. He performed at our AMP Radio Topless Summer Pool Party in 2014 and joined us again for AMPLIFY 2016. Now he has a Vegas residency and hasn’t lost his charm or musical talents one bit!

Whether it’s DJ Hanzel going One Deeper or Dillon and Gerald arguing, we absolutely adore Dillon Francis and can bet you’ll enjoy the hell out of his set at Coachella!

You might catch his DJ besties Calvin Harris, Marshmello, Diplo, and Skrillex (just to name drop… a couple) on his social media sometimes, so we wouldn’t be too surprised if he had a guest DJ join him on stage.

Dillon Francis will be performing April 14th and 21st.

Want to see Dillon Francis perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE