Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: DJ Khaled

by Crystal Zahler

THEY didn’t want him to succeed, but he did!

DJ Khaled is best known as an American DJ, record producer, label exec, and even released a book in 2016 called “The Keys.”

From his KEY phrases to his music, he’s a character with talent, who doesn’t let anything get in his way. Also new to fatherhood, his life revolves around his son and his music.

No one can ever forget “All I Do Is Win” from back in 2010 when DJ Khaled was killin’ it, but he’s been featuring hot artists and rappers ever since 2006.

From Lil Wayne, Fat Joe and Pitbull to Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, and Ludacris, the list could go on and it would be incredibly long. His latest hits even feature the likes of Drake, Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z! He knows all the right people and knows music; he’s had over 15 songs in the Hot 100.

Maybe Beyoncé will still make an appearance with the baby bump just for him.

DJ Khaled’s definitely got the keys, keys, keys! He’s gonna turn up at Coachella so catch him on stage April 16th and 23rd.

#BLESSUP

Want to see DJ Khaled perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE