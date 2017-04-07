Coachella 2017 Artist Spotlight: DJ Snake

by Crystal Zahler

Grammy-nominated, French DJ and record producer, DJ Snake has been charming us with his sick beats ever since his hit with Lil Jon ”Turn Down For What” hit number 4 on the charts in 2014.

None of us can deny that it became one of this decade’s party songs!

His collaboration with Major Lazer on “Lean On” featuring MO was his most successful song of 2015. No wonder though, “Lean On” had been in the works with Diplo’s Major Lazer and DJ Snake for a couple years before it debuted.

2016 brought even higher charting songs and radio recognition with “Middle” featuring Bipolar Sunshine. He even won Beliebers over having Justin Bieber featured on “Let Me Love You” which again hit number 4 on the Hot 100 charts.

DJ Snake performed at AMPLIFY 2016 and had the whole Shrine audience LIT!

You never know, he may surprise us with a guest appearance from Aluna George or maybe even the Biebs.

Catch his set at Coachella and get ready to party! He’ll be performing April 15th and 22nd.

Want to see DJ Snake perform at Coachella Weekend 2?

You can also WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE